RALEIGH — Don’t let the looks, or backstory, confuse you.
The dynamic between N.C. State’s Thomas brothers fits the standard, chronological “older brother, younger brother” mold.
It might not look that way from the outside, or if you go by recruiting profile, but that’s the way it really is.
Thayer, a sophomore receiver on the N.C. State football team, is the older brother and fills the appropriate duties as such with Drake, a freshman linebacker for the Wolfpack.
“He’s going to try to tell me what to do and stuff,” said Drake, 19.
Mid-sentence, with a hint of older-brother-knows-best satisfaction, Thayer interjects: “He’s starting to listen more now.”
“In high school, he was hard-headed,” said Thayer, 21. “I couldn’t tell him anything. He was like, ‘I have offers like ...’ “
Drake interrupts.
“No, that’s not how it was,” the freshman says.
The Thomas brothers took different paths to get to the same spot. N.C. State was a destination neither expected to reach, at least not together.
Drake was a football star at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, right from beginning. He was recruited by Clemson and Alabama as a sophomore. He was one of the top prospects in the state and country, at his position.
Thayer, who also had excelled in baseball and basketball, figured his football career would end in high school.
“I really took my senior year of (high school) football as my last go-round,” Thayer said.
Thayer thought his future was in baseball. (And he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox last June). He was hardly recruited in football and didn’t have a scholarship offer.
“They’re two totally different kids,” said their dad, Trevor, who played college football at Marshall. “The process was totally different for both.”
Thayer, who is expected to be one of N.C. State’s top receivers this season, is focused and task-oriented.
He has a lean build (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) and could pass for a Justin Timberlake stunt double. He is tattoo-free and averse to loud proclamations.
“He lets his actions speak louder than words,” said Dewayne Washington, who coached the Thomas brothers at Heritage. “It’s a cliché but that’s the way he is. He doesn’t say much.”
Drake, with the trademark long-flowing hair (which he has been letting grow since sixth grade), has a California cool vibe. He could pass for a young A.J. Hawk (the Ohio State or early Green Bay Packers version). Tattoos cover his biceps. He has the birth year of Trevor in Roman numerals on one arm and the birth year of his mom, Shelly, on the other.
There’s a palpable magnetism, as seen in his recruiting ability, to Drake’s personality.
At 6-0 and 236 pounds, Drake can pack a punch at the “mike” linebacker spot. He already has been making an impression in preseason camp and is practicing with the second-team defense and is expected to play a key role on special teams.
“He’s going to be a really good football player,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said.
“It’s just when does it happen.”