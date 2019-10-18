Wofford 59
Western Carolina 7
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — D’Mauriae VanCleave returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown to give Wofford the lead and the Bulldogs ran away with a 59-7 win over Western Carolina in a Southern Conference battle Saturday.
Joe Newman ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Wofford erupted for 28 second-quarter points to take control of the game.
Jaylin Young pulled in a 69-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage to put the Catamounts (1-6, 0-4) in front with their only score of the game.
Blake Morgan capped an eight-play, 83-yard drive to get Wofford (4-2, 3-1) even with 5:46 left in the first quarter. After KeiAndre Sanders pulled down a 7-yard pass from Newman with four seconds left in the first half, the Terriers had taken a 35-7 advantage.
VanCleave found open space between Western Carolina’s two deep safeties and pulled in a long pass from Newman for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter and, minutes later, Jacquez Allen broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.