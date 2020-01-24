Wofford 66
UNCG 61
How the game was won
The Spartans got a three-point play from Nadine Soliman with 42 seconds left to cut the deficit to four, but the Terriers converted from the foul line to secure the win.
Key performers
Wofford: Cairo Booker onnected on an open look from deep to give Wofford a 52-50 lead with five minutes remaining. Chloe Wanink and Da’Ja Green stuck back-to-back threes to extend the lead.
UNCG: With 12 points, Soliman’s career total of 1,890 points sits just 18 away from a new program record.
Next
UNCG (15-5, 4-1) is home for a SoCon matchup with Mercer on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.