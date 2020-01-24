Wofford 66

UNCG 61

How the game was won

The Spartans got a three-point play from Nadine Soliman with 42 seconds left to cut the deficit to four, but the Terriers converted from the foul line to secure the win.

Key performers

Wofford: Cairo Booker onnected on an open look from deep to give Wofford a 52-50 lead with five minutes remaining. Chloe Wanink and Da’Ja Green stuck back-to-back threes to extend the lead.

UNCG: With 12 points, Soliman’s career total of 1,890 points sits just 18 away from a new program record.

Next

UNCG (15-5, 4-1) is home for a SoCon matchup with Mercer on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tags

Load comments