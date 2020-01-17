Clemson NC State Basketball

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (left) drives around Clemson’s Curran Scott (10) during the first half at PNC Arena on Saturday.

 Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

Kevin Keatts had his full arsenal for all of one game.

C.J. Bryce returned to the lineup for N.C. State against Miami, his first time back in the lineup after missing four games with a concussion. Clemson would be the first time in a long time that Keatts would have a solid nine rotation if he wanted. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t last long.

Early in the first half, starting forward Manny Bates got tangled up with Clemson forward Aamir Simms under the basket. Bates hit the floor and started grabbing toward his head and neck area.

The redshirt freshman was flat on his back for several minutes while medical staff evaluated him, eventually walking off the floor on his own. He didn’t return to the bench and was done for the day after just six minutes of action.

N.C. State won 60-54 over the Tigers, that’s the good news. The bad news is they might head to defending national champion Virginia down not one, but two players.

Late in the second half, backup forward Pat Andree limped to the bench in a pain with what appeared to be an injury to his right foot. Andree hopped to the scorer’s table, but had to be helped to the bench. He scored two points in 17 minutes of action. After the game, Keatts wasn’t clear on the status of either player.

“I don’t have an update on either Pat or Manny because I went straight to radio and straight to you guys after I talked to my team,” said Keatts. “Have I ever had a situation like this? No, I haven’t. I’m hopeful for both of those guys. I don’t want to assume anything. I don’t know what the situation is.”

After the game Andree had crutches in his locker. Keatts did sound like Bates could have returned to the game if they needed him.

“We decided to hold Manny out because I thought we had control of the game, and I could play Danny (Dixon),” Keatts said.

