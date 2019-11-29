Winthrop Duke Basketball

Duke forward Matthew Hurt (left) and Winthrop guard Micheal Anumba reach for the ball in Durham on Friday. Hurt led all scorers with 20 points.

No. 1 Duke 83

Winthrop 70

DURHAM — Already owning a win over a ranked team this month, Winthrop took its shot at No. 1 Duke on Friday night.

Three nights after suffering an upset loss to Stephen F. Austin, the Blue Devils allowed the Eagles to hang tough for 35 minutes before pulling away.

Freshman big man Vernon Carey scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Duke outlasted Winthrop, 83-70, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Freshman Matthew Hurt led Duke (7-1) with a season-high 20 points as the Blue Devils returned to their winning ways at home after Tuesday’s 85-83 overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin that ended a 150-game winning streak at home against non-conference foes.

Sophomore Joey Baker scored a career-best 16 points for Duke while Tre Jones added 15.

Hunter Hale’s 11 points led a balanced attack for Winthrop (4-4). He was the Eagles’ lone double-figure scorer as they shot 43.9% overall. Winthrop hit just 6 of 21 3-point attempts (28.6 percent).

Duke led 42-35 at halftime and pushed its lead to 51-39 over the first four minutes of the second half.

The Blue Devils appeared to be in control, leading 57-46 with 13:41 to play, when their offense went cold. Duke went scoreless on seven consecutive possessions, turning the ball over three times while missing five shots in a row.

Duke only won the rebounding battle, 36-33, over the Eagles. Winthrop grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.

