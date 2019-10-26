If nothing else, Wake Forest has shown it has an aptitude for winning close games this season — as mentioned above, the Deacons have won four down-to-the-wire games. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Deacons are 13-4 in games decided by seven points or less.

Whether that continues is likely to be the determining factor in how much success the Deacons ultimately achieve this season.

