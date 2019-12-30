By the numbers: Four seasons: 13.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game. Honorable mention All-ACC in 2012 and 2013.
My take: McKie’s four-year career coincided with Bzdelik’s tenure, and there’s argument to be made that McKie is one of the most-unappreciated players in the decade for the Deacons.
His 816 career rebounds are 11th most in program history — ahead of players such as Darius Songaila (813) and Jamaal Levy (743). McKie is 16th in program history in scoring with 1,687 points — putting him in front of Harris (1,613) and just behind Rodney Rogers (1,720, albeit in three seasons).
Now, the other side of that argument is that in those leanest of seasons, somebody had to score and grab rebounds. That’s … probably fair.
But that’s taking too much away from McKie, a 6-7, 220-pound wing who could score at all three levels and honestly might have been just a few years ahead of his time. Imagining McKie’s value to a current team — able to guard 3-4 positions, spot up behind the arc and create off the dribble — leads to believe the notion that McKie would’ve been better off as a Deacon in the last couple of seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.