NEW YORK — A glance at the U.S. Open, the year’s fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament:
SCHEDULE
The 14-day tournament begins Monday. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 7; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 8.
LOOKAHEAD TO TODAY
Day 1 at the 2019 U.S. Open will be mainly about one match in particular: Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five. Both own a career Grand Slam. Both have been ranked No. 1. As defending champion and top seed Naomi Osaka put it: “Of course I’m going to watch it. I know you all are going to watch it. I think everyone in New York is going to watch it.” And not just in New York, of course. If the past is any indication, this might not be all that competitive, though: Williams has won 19 of their previous 21 meetings, including 18 in a row. This one is significant because Williams and Sharapova never before have met at Flushing Meadows. Other major title winners in action Monday include defending champion Novak Djokovic, who plays Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain, in Ashe in the day session; Roger Federer, who faces qualifier Sumit Nagal of India in Ashe after Williams-Sharapova; Williams’ older sister, Venus, who’s on the Louis Armstrong Stadium during the afternoon, plus Stan Wawrinka, Angelique Kerber and Ash Barty.
WHO’S MISSING
Past champions Juan Martin del Potro and Andy Murray (2012) are both sitting out the tournament. Murray had hip replacement surgery in January and, while he returned to action in doubles in June and more recently began a singles comeback, he opted to skip the U.S. Open. Del Potro, whose promising career has been sidetracked repeatedly by health issues, had a second operation for a fractured right kneecap in June.
KEY STATISTIC
11 — Consecutive Grand Slam titles won by Djokovic (4), Rafael Nadal (4) or Roger Federer (3), a streak that dates to the 2017 Australian Open. The last man other than a member of the Big Three to win a major singles championship was Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 U.S. Open.