CHAPEL HILL — If North Carolina wants beat Duke on Saturday, Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot must stay out of foul trouble. That’s obviously easier said than done.
But it’s something the Tar Heels will have to be mindful of, especially considering how crucial Bacot and Brooks are to their success.
Duke forward Vernon Carey has been one of the best players in the country at drawing fouls this season. The 6-10, 270-pound freshman draws 7.8 fouls per game, which ranks No. 2 nationally, according to kenpom.com. And Bacot, who will likely be the primary defender guarding Carey, has a tendency to get into foul trouble, which has limited his minutes.
Over his last six games, Bacot is averaging 3.6 fouls per game, and has fouled out twice. In the two games he fouled out — against Clemson and Pitt — UNC lost. The loss to Clemson was in overtime.
“Just trying to do my work early, front him, and stuff like that so I don’t get in foul trouble,” Bacot said of how he’ll approach the matchup, “because I mean a lot to the team and I’ve got to be on the floor.”
Carey, one of the top candidates for ACC Player of the Year, is averaging 17.9 points and 9 rebounds per game. Carey’s ability to attack the offensive glass and get second-chance points is one way he’s able to draw so many fouls.
Roy Williams, who said he recruited Carey “probably as hard as I’ve recruited anybody in the last several years,” said the key to slowing him will be preventing Carey from getting too close to the basket.
“He may be the best low post scorer we face,” Williams said Thursday. “He can also shoot the facing jump shot. He’s got good hands and can pass. He’s a gifted player.”
Bacot and Brooks’ value
Three things occur when Bacot is in foul trouble. The Tar Heels (10-12, 3-8) lose their best rim protector, a low post scorer, and a rebounding threat. Bacot is averaging 10.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
If Brooks gets in foul trouble, too, the Tar Heels could be in trouble.
Both Brooks and Bacot got into foul trouble on Monday against Florida State. Bacot picked up his third foul five minutes into the second half, and had to come out. Brooks picked up his third a minute later, and after 10 minutes, picked up his fourth. He also had to come out, which allowed No. 8 Florida State to go on a run and ultimately win 65-59.
Added motivation
Bacot, a freshman, is familiar with Carey and his playing style. He said he’s played against Carey “a lot of times” in high school, including the McDonald’s All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic, as well as in AAU games.
“In AAU he beat me, but in high school I beat him last year,” Bacot said. “And in AAU, that ended up being like our only loss that year.”
