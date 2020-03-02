Should the Charlotte Hornets sign an experienced third point guard to take some wear-and-tear off Devonte Graham?
Coach James Borrego planned to discuss that with general manager Mitch Kupchak on Monday, after Graham couldn’t practice following a collision Sunday with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Graham (left ankle soreness) will be listed as doubtful to play Tuesday, at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
“I’ll talk to Mitch — kind of look at the roster and see what we need,” Borrego said following Monday’s practice. “We’ve got to see how (Graham) looks (after) he didn’t practice.”
In his second NBA season, Graham has logged the seventh-most minutes in the NBA at 2,063. That’s a dramatic jump from his rookie season, when Graham totaled 676. He’s also 69th in the league in usage, at 24.1 percent.
The Hornets have two open roster spots following buyouts for veterans Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. With guard Joe Chealey’s 10-day contract not being renewed, the Hornets have to sign a player soon to be in compliance with having a minimum of 14 players under standard contract at this point in the season.
If Graham can’t play, Borrego figures to move Terry Rozier over to the point as a starter. That could move one of the Martin twins, rookies Cody and Caleb, into the starting lineup. Each one has started a game this season.
Neither Graham nor Rozier missed one of the Hornets’ first 53 games, before Rozier sat out in Minneapolis Feb. 12 with a sore left knee. Since then, Graham rested Feb. 25 after showing signs of heavy fatigue: He had shot 1-of-17 in his prior two games.
Borrego had been using Malik Monk as a fill-in point guard, but Monk has been suspended for an indefinite period under the NBA’s anti-drug policy. Borrego has mentioned Cody Martin and Nic Batum as players who could be used as an emergency point guard.
It’s typical for NBA teams to have a third option at point guard, often a veteran late in his career. However, in this rebuild that sort of roster balance hasn’t been a priority over devoting spots and minutes to young players such as the Martin twins and fellow rookie Jalen McDaniels.
