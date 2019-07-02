Along with the top draft picks, several guys will be trying to scratch out an NBA future in what could be their only good opportunity. Marques Bolden is off to a good start with Cleveland, while Kenny Williams (San Antonio) and Luke Maye (Milwaukee) both have a pro-level skill they can bring to the table in the form of Williams’ defense and Maye’s rebounding. Former Wake Forest forward Jaylen Hoard has all of the potential in the world, but will it be a fit for a Portland team that is set up to contend in the Western Conference? Theo Pinson showed up for Summer League with a refined jumper last season and ended up on Brooklyn’s NBA roster at the end of the regular season. It happens every season for someone.
