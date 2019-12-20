Last year in the New Orleans Bowl, Shawn Clark was the guy calling the offensive plays. He filled in the role for departed head coach Scott Satterfield, who was already at work with his Louisville program. Clark helped to author a 45-point outburst against Middle Tennessee State to win the Sun Belt Conference’s premier bowl game.
This season as head coach, Clark said, the offense will be led by committee from the coaching staff. But he also indicated this week that Garrett Riley will be calling offensive plays.
Riley, App State’s first-year running backs coach, has mentored almost every offensive position group in his short coaching career. He’s a former college quarterback, playing at Texas Tech (2008-2009) and Stephen F. Austin (2010).
