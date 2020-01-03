Sam Hartman. Newman’s decision to transfer thrusts Hartman back into the starting role, which he held for the first nine games of the 2018 season. In limited time this past season, Hartman showed growth in a few areas while retaining his redshirt. He’ll have the reins to the offense in 2020 with one proven star at wide receiver (Surratt) and one emerging star (Greene), and a promising running back (Walker), but with a lot of other young pieces around him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.