Western Kentucky 30
Charlotte 14
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Charlotte battled through a tight first half before Western Kentucky (5-2; 4-0) pulled away in the second to remain unbeaten in league play 30-14 on Saturday night. The game ends a two game trip for the 49ers (2-5; 0-3)
The 49ers took an early 7-0 lead on Ishod Finger’s fourth touchdown of the season. Finger scored from the 4 after an opening 7:48 minute drive that covered 75 yards on 14 plays.
The 49ers’ second touchdown came on Chris Reynolds’ 47-yard touchdown pass to running back Benny LeMay to tie the score at 14. WKU’s 45-yard field goal with 4:08 to play gave the Hilltoppers a 17-14 lead at the break.
WKU added two field goals in the third quarter to extend the lead to 23-14. The Hilltoppers 10-play, 67-yard TD drive to close the third quarter pushed WKU ahead 30-14.
