COLLEGES
Softball
n 2:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Clemson (ACC)
n 5 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
n 9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)
NBA
n 7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana (ESPN)
n 8 p.m.: Charlotte at Minnesota (Fox Sports Southeast)
n 10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver (ESPN)
NHL
n 7:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston (NBC Sports)
n 10 p.m.: Calgary at
Los Angeles (NBC Sports)
n 10:30 p.m.: Chicago at Vancouver (ESPN+)
TENNIS
n 5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)
n 7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.