HOCKENHEIM, Germany — Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed near the end.
Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel — who started from last — and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.
“It was amazing to win, it was really tricky out there. You had to be focused,” Verstappen said. “It was about trying to not make too many mistakes. You learn over the years. I’m very happy with the result.”
Following this week’s crushing heatwave, wet weather caused Hockenheimring havoc as drivers took up to six pit stops for new tires and several crashed at the same spot where a section of tarmac was notoriously slippery.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in contention for a podium, despite starting from 10th, but crashed after switching for quicker tires and slid off the track, over the gravel and into the barriers.
Remarkably, Hamilton had the same mishap moments later, mangling his front wing after losing control at the same corner. He came in for a new wing and tires, but it took Mercedes by surprise and a painfully long stop cost him any chance of victory.
For Vettel it was a remarkable turnaround, and almost the opposite to last year — when he crashed near the end after leading the race from pole position and Hamilton won, having qualified only 14th.