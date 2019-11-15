North Carolina Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh running back A.J. Davis (right) sprints away from a North Carolina defender for a big gain during Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

 Keith Srakocic/The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — There are times when North Carolina’s defense has looked dominant this season. Like against Clemson, when the Tar Heels held the Tigers to a season-low 21 points and 331 total yards.

Then there are times when it appears the Tar Heels just doesn’t have it, like against Virginia two weeks ago. Thursday night against Pitt was another one of those bad times.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett gained 412 total yards and scored three total touchdowns in Pitt’s 34-27 overtime win over UNC. He gained 359 yards in the air and 53 yards on the ground.

“We didn’t do anything right,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “We weren’t stopping the run, we weren’t stopping any passes. We didn’t contain, we didn’t tackle. That’s it. I was disappointed in the first half defensively.”

The Tar Heels’ biggest issues have occurred in the secondary where they’ve been decimated by serious injuries. UNC has lost four defensive backs to season-ending injuries and was down to its third-, fourth- and fifth-string cornerbacks on Thursday.

Pitt took advantage.

The Panthers had five plays that gained 28 yards or more, including a 74-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis in the second quarter that put the Panthers up 17-7 in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh 34 North Carolina 27

N.Carolina 7 3 0 17 0 — 27

Pittsburgh 3 14 7 3 7 — 34

First Quarter

PIT—FG Kessman 41, 8:32

NC—Corrales 21 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 6:14

Second Quarter

PIT—Pickett 2 run (Kessman kick), 12:03

PIT—Jacques-Louis 74 pass from Pickett (Kessman kick), 9:41

NC—FG Ruggles 25, 7:36

Third Quarter

PIT—A.Davis 8 run (Kessman kick), 2:12

Fourth Quarter

NC—D.Brown 10 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 13:11

NC—Newsome 34 pass from Howell (Ruggles kick), 11:43

PIT—FG Kessman 24, 5:18

NC—FG Ruggles 32, :13

First Overtime

PIT—Pickett 3 run (Kessman kick), :00

A—39,290.

NC PIT

First downs 27 27

Rushes-yards 35-136 37-139

Passing 322 359

Comp-Att-Int 27-43-1 25-41-0

Punts-Avg. 3-42.0 2-38.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 7-90 10-83

Time of Possession 28:03 31:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—North Carolina, A.Williams 12-107, M.Carter 11-34, J.Williams 5-25, (Team) 1-(minus 7), Howell 6-(minus 23). Pittsburgh, A.Davis 19-58, Pickett 12-53, Jacques-Louis 2-20, V.Davis 1-6, V.Carter 1-6, Griffin-Stewart 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—North Carolina, Howell 27-43-1-322. Pittsburgh, Pickett 25-41-0-359.

RECEIVING—North Carolina, Newsome 11-170, Corrales 5-92, D.Brown 5-35, Groves 2-9, M.Carter 2-7, Walston 1-5, C.Tucker 1-4. Pittsburgh, Mack 6-83, Jacques-Louis 4-104, Wayne 4-30, Gragg 3-26, A.Davis 2-33, V.Carter 2-24, J.Vardzel 2-1, Mathews 1-30, Griffin-Stewart 1-28.

