Every July since 1985, Park and Recreation Month promotes the important role parks and recreation play in improving the health and well-being of communities.
This year’s theme, “We Are Parks and Recreation,” recognizes the professionals who support that mission by maintaining local parks and providing programs, events and services that make communities better places to live, work and play.
Kayak and paddleboard
Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St., High Point) has kayak and stand-up paddleboard programs coming this month. Visit the High Point Parks & Recreation website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3494 to register or get more information.
Intro to paddleboarding
Learn the basics of stand-up paddleboarding during this introductory class, offered at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 9, 19 and 24. For ages 18 and older. No experience is necessary, and all equipment is provided with registration. Cost is $50 per person.
Women’s intro to kayaking
Join Parks and Recreation for a women’s introductory course (ages 18 and older) on kayaking and water safety from 10 a.m. to noon July 25 at Oak Hollow Marina. This two-hour course taught by an ACA certified female instructor will cover basic water safety and kayaking techniques; lessons also include choosing safety gear, the dangers of cold water, proper paddling and boat handling.
Instruction will be conducted on land and in the water in an encouraging environment. Registration fee of $30 includes use of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited.
Intermediate paddleboarding
From 8 a.m. to noon July 16, Oak Hollow Marina will offer an intermediate level class for paddlers (ages 18 and older) with some experience who are interested in taking their skills to the next level. Cost is $100 per person per session. Another class will be offered Aug. 27.
Sunset paddles
Enjoy a guided, sunset tour by kayak around Arnold J. Koonce Jr. Lake at High Point City Lake Park (July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4) or Oak Hollow Lake (July 17, Aug. 28, Sept. 25).
Kayaks are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and program registration is required in advance. Cost is $15 for a single kayak, $22 for tandem kayak and $6 if you bring your own. Registration is open now for all dates and will close when they reach capacity. At that time, interested people will be put on a waiting list and notified if spots become available.
Call 336-883-3498 for paddles at High Point City Lake Park or 336-883-3494 for Oak Hollow Lake; you may also register at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
SUP Glow Night Paddle
From 8:30 to 10 p.m. July 18, experience a new kind of stand-up paddleboard adventure on a guided night tour through the waters of Oak Hollow Lake. The paddleboard, provided with a $35 registration fee, will be illuminated by glow lights. The tour will be led by an Level 2 American Canoe Association-certified instructor. Space is limited.
Camp Ann
Camp Ann, a summer camp experience offered weekly for individuals with disabilities ages 10 and older, will be offered in an online format from July 6-Aug. 7. Limited spots are still available and new friends are welcome. Participants will meet via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon and enjoy a variety of guided activities, including yoga, arts and crafts, and games. Registration ends one week before each session so that materials needed can be delivered to campers in advance. Cost is $25 per week, and registration is available at www.highpointnc.gov/Special Pops or by calling 336-883-3469.
For information on and availability of High Point Parks and Recreation’s other summer camps, including those at Piedmont Environmental Center and the Trailblazers Camp for rising seventh through ninth graders, call 336-883-3469.
Bud Kivett Memorial City Golf Championship
The Bud Kivett Memorial City Golf Championship is a 36-hole, stroke play tournament open to the first 216 amateur golfers (ages 16 and older) who enter. Play will take place July 18-19 on the Oak Hollow and Blair Park golf courses, which have been rated in the top 75 public courses in the U.S. The championship flight winner will receive a trophy emblematic of this victory. Pro Shop gift certificates will be awarded to the top finishers in each flight. The entry fee is $35 per player; visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or call 336-883-3260 for details.
Hours for regular play at Oak Hollow Golf Course (336-883-3260) and Blair Park Golf Course (336-883-3497) have been adjusted to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Online registration and cash-free payment options are available.
New e-sports league
High Point Parks & Recreation is partnering with Mission Sports to offer a new e-sports league featuring competitions in Madden, NBA 2K and Rocket League. Registration is open through July 17. For more information call 336-883-3504, email kimili.long @highpointnc.gov or visit https://missioncontrol.gg/play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.