What
Notre Dame (3-7, 8-14) at Wake Forest (5-6, 12-10), women's basketball game
When
7 p.m. Thursday
Where
Joel Coliseum
Tickets
$10 adults, $5 ages 2-18; available at Joel Coliseum, godeacs.com or (336) 758-3322, extension 2.
How to watch
ACC Network Extra
Notable
Notre Dame has endured a stunning downfall from a 35-4 season and one-point loss to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. The Irish lost their top five scorers – four were seniors or graduate students, and junior Jackie Young left early to become the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Abby Prohaska, a sophomore who played in 38 games last season, has not played because of blood clots in her lungs. And the Irish recently lost freshman Anaya Peoples for the season because of a shoulder injury. Peoples averaged 12.6 points in more than 31 minutes per game. ... Notre Dame had lost six of seven before beating Georgia Tech 59-51 on Sunday. ... Ivana Raca leads Coach Jen Hoover's Deacons with 16.6 points per game, and she averages 7.2 rebounds. Alex Sharp averages 12.1 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds. ... Wake Forest is tied with Georgia Tech for eighth place in the ACC standings; Notre Dame is 13th. ... The league tournament is March 4-8 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Notre Dame has won the tournament in five of its six ACC seasons, losing only in 2018 to Louisville by two points in a season in which it won the national championship.
What they're saying
"(North Carolina men's coach) Roy Williams called me and we sort of vented to each other. That was nice and it was really good to know we both had just won a championship the last couple of years, and just how hard it is to come from always winning to now always losing. It really definitely picked me up. I think that's been the only good thing about this whole stretch, the number of people that have been reaching out and sending notes of encouragement. That's been really uplifting for me. Just knowing that you've had success, you know it's going to come back. You've got to go through the valleys. That's been hard but I think we're both trying to figure that out." – Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame coach, to WNDU.
