WakeFB

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (right) fumbles as he is tackled by Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Greer during Friday’s game in Winston-Salem. The Deacons recovered the fumble and quickly scored the game’s first touchdown.

First things first, a nod to the Deacons. This is a strong team that could be ranked at some point this season.

The defense was smothering, holding UNC to its lowest yardage total of the season (333) and stagnating the Tar Heels for the better part of three quarters.

It's worth taking into account, since South Carolina and Miami — the two teams that North Carolina beat so far — are looking less and less imposing. Wake Forest is the most well-rounded team UNC has faced so far, and it still became a tight game in the fourth quarter. App State had extended time to prepare and will need to piece together a sound performance to leave Kenan Stadium victoriously.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Load comments