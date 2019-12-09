... and has met the Spartans only once in men’s basketball.

And times have changed a bit since Dec. 30, 1986, when Michigan State — nearly 10 years before Tom Izzo was hired — beat Coach Bob Staak's Deacons 71-62 in the consolation game of the Cable Car Classic.

The Spartans’ football team endured a five-game losing streak this season and beat two of the Big Ten’s worst teams, Rutgers and Maryland, to gain eligibility for a bowl game in the final two weeks.

Five things to know about Michigan State ahead of the matchup against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27:

