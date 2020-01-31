... for the third time this season. The previous two times, the Deacons have won a game to prevent the stretch from growing to four.
Wake Forest will again be playing to quell a three-game losing streak when it plays host to Clemson on Saturday night. It’s a team that Coach Danny Manning hasn’t beaten in his six-season tenure — he’s a combined 0-30 against Clemson, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.
Five things to watch in Saturday night’s game at Joel Coliseum:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.