Winston-Salem — Emilia Migliaccio, a junior at Wake Forest, has been invited to the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament set for early April.
Migiliaccio is one of 72 amateurs invited. She also competed in the first tournament last year but failed to make the cut to play the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
“I’m so grateful and honored to be back at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” Migiliaccio said. “I’m so excited to play golf on the best course in the world and have a week of a lifetime once again.”
Last year, her teammate, senior Jennifer Kupcho, won the tournament during her senior season with the Deacons. She is now playing on the LPGA Tour.
Migiliaccio, who is from Cary, will be one of the top NCAA golfers this spring and made the field for the Augusta National Amateur thanks to her Women’s World Amateur ranking.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is scheduled to be held April 1-4, the week before the Masters.
The 72-player field will compete over 54 holes, with 30 golfers cut after 36 holes. The first two rounds will be played at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club April 1-2.
The remaining field will play Augusta National for an official practice round on April 3, followed by the final round on April 4.
Migiliaccio helped the Deacons to the NCAA championship match last spring where they lost to Duke. In her career with the Deacons, she has three wins, including last spring’s ACC championship. She was also named an All-America after last season.
