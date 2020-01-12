Louisville 75
Wake Forest 61
Site: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Why the Deacons lost
Wake’s inability to take care of the basketball cost them a good chance at a signature win against Louisville. The Deacons coughed the ball up 18 times, as opposed to the nine turnovers from the Cardinals. Wake committed six of those turnovers in the first quarter alone, a quarter which they lost 19-9. The Deacons made a run in the second quarter, to pull within four, but Louisville followed with a 10-0 run.
Key performers
Deacons: Ivana Raca 16 points, 10 rebounds; Christina Morra 13 points, 13 rebounds. Cardinals: Dana Evans 20 points, 9 assists; Jazmine Jones 18 points, 6 rebounds.
Records
Deacons: 10-6, 3-2 ACC; Cardinals: 16-1, 5-0 ACC
Up next
Deacons: vs Virginia, 7 p.m. Thursday; Cardinals: at Boston College, 7 p.m. Thursday
Florida State 78, UNC 64:
Site: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.
Why the Tar Heels lost
The Seminoles shot 56.9 percent from the field, the highest for a Tar Heel opponent this season. It was a back-and-forth game that saw UNC up by four early in the second quarter, but the Seminoles outscored the Tar Heels 21-10 through the rest of the period.
Key performers
Tar Heels: Taylor Koenen 22 points, 6-of-10 3PT; Janelle Bailey 11 points, 7 rebounds. Seminoles: Nausia Woolfolk 21 points, 5 rebounds; Nicki Ekhomu 20 points, 4 assists.
Records
Tar Heels: 12-4, 3-2 ACC
Seminoles: 15-2, 4-2 ACC
Up next
Tar Heels: vs Miami, 6 p.m. Thursday
Seminoles: at NC State, 6 p.m. Thursday
Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67
Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
Why the Hokies lost
Virginia Tech was on the wrong side of a 13-4 run at the end of regulation, allowing Duke to push the game to an extra period. From there, Duke carried the momentum to the victory.
Key performers
Hokies: Elizabeth Kitley 21 points, 9 rebounds.; Blue Devils: Haley Gorecki 17 points, 12 rebounds.
Notable
Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley had her second 20-point game of the season. ... Cayla King, another Northwest Guilford graduate, posted 3 points and 2 assists.
Records
Hokies: 12-4, 2-3 ACC; Blue Devils: 8-8, 2-3 ACC
Up next
Hokies: at Virginia, 3 p.m. Sunday; Blue Devils: vs Notre Dame, 8 p.m. Thursday
