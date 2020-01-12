Louisville 75

Wake Forest 61

Site: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Why the Deacons lost

Wake’s inability to take care of the basketball cost them a good chance at a signature win against Louisville. The Deacons coughed the ball up 18 times, as opposed to the nine turnovers from the Cardinals. Wake committed six of those turnovers in the first quarter alone, a quarter which they lost 19-9. The Deacons made a run in the second quarter, to pull within four, but Louisville followed with a 10-0 run.

Key performers

Deacons: Ivana Raca 16 points, 10 rebounds; Christina Morra 13 points, 13 rebounds. Cardinals: Dana Evans 20 points, 9 assists; Jazmine Jones 18 points, 6 rebounds.

Records

Deacons: 10-6, 3-2 ACC; Cardinals: 16-1, 5-0 ACC

Up next

Deacons: vs Virginia, 7 p.m. Thursday; Cardinals: at Boston College, 7 p.m. Thursday

Florida State 78, UNC 64:

Site: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

Why the Tar Heels lost

The Seminoles shot 56.9 percent from the field, the highest for a Tar Heel opponent this season. It was a back-and-forth game that saw UNC up by four early in the second quarter, but the Seminoles outscored the Tar Heels 21-10 through the rest of the period.

Key performers

Tar Heels: Taylor Koenen 22 points, 6-of-10 3PT; Janelle Bailey 11 points, 7 rebounds. Seminoles: Nausia Woolfolk 21 points, 5 rebounds; Nicki Ekhomu 20 points, 4 assists.

Records

Tar Heels: 12-4, 3-2 ACC

Seminoles: 15-2, 4-2 ACC

Up next

Tar Heels: vs Miami, 6 p.m. Thursday

Seminoles: at NC State, 6 p.m. Thursday

Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67

Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

Why the Hokies lost

Virginia Tech was on the wrong side of a 13-4 run at the end of regulation, allowing Duke to push the game to an extra period. From there, Duke carried the momentum to the victory.

Key performers

Hokies: Elizabeth Kitley 21 points, 9 rebounds.; Blue Devils: Haley Gorecki 17 points, 12 rebounds.

Notable

Northwest Guilford graduate Elizabeth Kitley had her second 20-point game of the season. ... Cayla King, another Northwest Guilford graduate, posted 3 points and 2 assists.

Records

Hokies: 12-4, 2-3 ACC; Blue Devils: 8-8, 2-3 ACC

Up next

Hokies: at Virginia, 3 p.m. Sunday; Blue Devils: vs Notre Dame, 8 p.m. Thursday

