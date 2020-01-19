Wake Forest 80
Boston College 62
WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest took care of business against an undermanned and overmatched Boston College team with an 80-62 win on Sunday night at Joel Coliseum.
Brandon Childress led the way with 20 points on an efficient 6-for-8 shooting performance, most of those coming on 3s (5-for-7).
He also had seven assists, the most he’s had since a Nov. 13 win against UNC Asheville.
The Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) climbed out of the ACC’s cellar – North Carolina is now the only team in the league with one win – with a surging second half. Their seven-point halftime lead grew to 20, at 52-32, after 6½ minutes.
Boston College (9-9, 3-4) never came closer than 12 for the rest of the game.
Wake Forest won for the first time since a Jan. 4 win at Pittsburgh, having lost at home to Florida State and Virginia Tech and at Duke since then. The Deacons have a quick turnaround in hunting their first back-to-back ACC wins since 2017, as they’ll play at Clemson on Tuesday night.
Olivier Sarr continues to play at a high level, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
He had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, becoming the first Deacon since Devin Thomas in Nov. 2013 to notch a double-double in the first half.
This marked something of a redemption game for Sarr, as he was 1-for-7 from the field with four points, five rebounds and four turnovers in the season-opening loss at Boston College.
It was a repeat of sorts for freshman Ody Oguama, who scored 10 points against the Eagles in the opener and had not reached double-figure scoring since. The freshman forward had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Fellow freshman Ismael Massoud matched his season-high with 14 points.
Turnovers were again an issue that, at this point, seems unsolvable for Wake Forest.
The Deacons committed 10 of them in the first half, leading to 12 points on the other end.
That marked four of the last six halves of basketball for Wake Forest with at least 10 giveaways.
And yet, Wake Forest’s lead was 36-29 at halftime. The Deacons started and ended the half strong – they led 9-2 to start the game and closed the first half on an 8-1 run.
Wake Forest was without Chaundee Brown for the fourth straight game, and joining him on the shelf was sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius. Mucius suffered a lower leg injury in the team’s shoot-around Sunday and tried to go through pre-game warmups, but was unable to play.
Boston College was missing twice as many players. Forwards Nik Popovic (11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) and Steffon Mitchell (6.9, 8.5) were out, as were guards Jared Hamilton (8.8, 2.4) and Julian Rishwain (5.0, 2.2).
The Eagles’ frontcourt was thin to the point that they played freshman walk-on Andrew Kenny for more than 20 minutes – he had played 4 minutes this season before Sunday.
FG FT Reb
BC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thornton 36 7-14 0-0 0-3 3 1 15
Kenny 27 1-7 0-0 0-4 0 2 3
Felder 25 5-6 0-4 1-1 1 3 10
Heath 25 5-13 3-4 3-5 3 3 14
Williams 24 1-4 1-2 1-3 0 1 4
Jai.Hamilton 23 3-9 3-3 1-5 0 5 9
Herren 20 1-7 0-0 0-0 2 2 3
Kraljevic 20 1-3 1-2 1-4 1 5 4
Totals 200 24-63 8-15 7-25 10 22 62
Percentages: FG .381, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Kraljevic 1-2, Williams 1-3, Herren 1-4, Heath 1-5, Thornton 1-5, Kenny 1-6, Jai.Hamilton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kenny, Kraljevic). Turnovers: 8 (Felder 3, Kraljevic 2, Heath, Jai.Hamilton, Thornton). Steals: 7 (Heath 3, Thornton 2, Herren, Jai.Hamilton). Technical Fouls: Thornton, 00:51 first.
FG FT Reb
WAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childress 34 6-8 3-5 1-1 7 1 20
Johnson 31 1-6 2-4 0-2 1 3 4
Massoud 28 5-11 2-2 0-6 2 2 14
Neath 27 0-2 1-2 0-3 3 2 1
Sarr 26 4-9 6-6 2-13 2 3 14
White 24 3-8 0-0 0-4 1 3 9
Oguama 23 6-9 4-8 6-10 0 2 16
Wright 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Buchanan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lester 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Van Beveren 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-54 18-27 9-40 16 17 80
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Childress 5-7, White 3-7, Massoud 2-6, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Massoud, Oguama). Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, White 3, Childress 2, Neath 2, Oguama 2, Massoud, Sarr, Wright). Steals: None.
Boston College 29 33 — 62 Wake Forest 36 44 — 80
A—6,872 (14,665).
