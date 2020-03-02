... while at the bottom of the ACC basketball standings, and that much is still true.
But they’re also entering Tuesday night’s game with considerably more momentum than they’ve had in the past two months.
Wake Forest beat then-No. 7 Duke and Notre Dame last week, scoring 197 points in the process. North Carolina beat N.C. State and Syracuse last week. Four teams in the ACC won two games last week — these two, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
“We’ve created a little momentum for ourselves and we’ve gotta find a way to step on that court at Carolina with great energy and great detail and find a way to come away with a road win,” Coach Danny Manning said.
Five things to watch in Tuesday night’s game at the Smith Center:
