Virginia 66

Duke 63

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Boosted by a 12-0 run late, Virginia came from behind to take down Duke 66-63 on Thursday evening in women’s basketball action at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Duke led 59-51 with 3:38 remaining, but the Cavaliers (6-9, 1-3 ACC) used the big run to drop the Blue Devils to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in ACC action.

Graduate Haley Gorecki of the Blue Devils posted her second game with 20 or more points as she scored a game-high 27 points to go with a season-high six steals, five assists and four rebounds.

Mikayla Boykin of Duke drained a 3-pointer with .3 seconds remaining.

Jocelyn Willoughby drained two free throws and a last second-half court shot by Boykin came up short to give Virginia the victory.

Both Leeaonna Odom (12 points) and Boykin (11 points) each also finished with double-digit scoring for the Blue Devils.

