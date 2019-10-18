Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 141 yards and ran for three touchdowns against Duke.l
Virginia 48
Duke 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Bryce Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Wayne Taulapapa ran for two as Virginia beat Duke for the fifth year in a row, 48-14, on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) forced five turnovers in the key Coastal Division matchup and turned them into 20 points. Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second kickoff return touchdown this season and fifth of his career.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) came in averaging more than 40 points over their last five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia’s front-line defense. Duke gained just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.
Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards. The Cavaliers had four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer — one after they stopped Duke on a fourth-and-1 play — and led 27-0 before the Blue Devils finally scored.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils’ fourth first down came midway through the third quarter when the snap to punter Austin Parker on fourth-and-3 from the Duke 32 bounced and Parker picked it up and ran 4 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-5, Parker was on again to punt and appeared to be trying a rugby-style kick but instead tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards to the Virginia 46. It was the first time the Blue Devils crossed midfield all game.
Virginia: The Cavaliers caught a break in the first half when Perkins dove over the pile for the end zone and fumbled. Duke players charged out of the pile in celebration, but a review determined that Perkins had broken the plane of the end zone before the ball came loose, giving the Cavaliers a 17-0 lead.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils are on the road again, facing North Carolina on Saturday.
Virginia starts a two-game road trip at Louisville on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.