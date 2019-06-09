MONTREAL — Defending champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his overall lead after Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel committed yet another error under pressure.
It was Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races and 78th overall for the five-time F1 champion. His seventh win in Canada moved him even all-time with Michael Schumacher.
Vettel’s car crossed the line first but Hamilton won after a time penalty was imposed on Vettel. The German driver reacted angrily after the race, including replacing a No. 1 sign in front of Hamilton’s car with a No. 2 sign.
“Obviously I’m angry, as you can imagine,” Vettel said. “I gave everything I had today and more.”
Vettel finished in second place with teammate Charles Leclerc third ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who secured a bonus point for the fastest lap.
In the standings, Hamilton is 29 points clear of Bottas and already 62 ahead of Vettel heading into the French GP in two weeks.
Vettel was leading the race from pole position with more than 20 laps remaining. But with Hamilton closing in, Vettel veered onto the grass before swerving back onto the track and forcing Hamilton to slam on his brakes.
Race stewards handed Vettel a five-second time penalty for unsafe re-entry.
An exasperated Vettel said on team radio “they’re stealing this race from us” — and it clearly festered for the remaining laps — but it was another blunder from the four-time F1 champion following multiple mistakes in losing the past two championships to Hamilton.