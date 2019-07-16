Virginia Tech has dominated the commonwealth for two decades, winning 15 straight meetings with Virginia and 19 of 20 dating to 1999. That could change this season as Coach Bronco Mendenhall has the Cavaliers on the upswing while the future is blurry for Justin Fuente and the Hokies.
Virginia Tech dipped to 6-7 last season after Fuente won 19 games in the previous two seasons, and with recruiting off to a slow start for 2020, there are questions about the future after 13 transfers left the program this spring.
Meanwhile in Charlottesville, Mendenhall returns one of the league’s top quarterbacks, Bryce Perkins, and the majority of a group that ranked 20th in total defense.