What

Chattanooga at UNCG: Southern Conference women’s basketball league opener

When

4 p.m. today

Where: Fleming Gymnasium

How to watch

ESPN3

Notable

n The Spartans have won just nine of their 54 meetings against the Mocs, but are 2-2 in the teams’ past four games.

n The Spartans are also attempting to start the SoCon season with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2010-11.

n A win against Chattanooga would give the Spartans a 13-4 start to the season, tying their best 17-game record in the Division I era.

n UNCG started the 1991-92 season 13-4, its first year at the Division I level.

n The Spartans are on a six game winning streak, including eight consecutive victories at home.

Tickets

$10; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.

Information

UNCGSpartans.com

Tags

