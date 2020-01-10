What
Chattanooga at UNCG: Southern Conference women’s basketball league opener
When
4 p.m. today
Where: Fleming Gymnasium
How to watch
ESPN3
Notable
n The Spartans have won just nine of their 54 meetings against the Mocs, but are 2-2 in the teams’ past four games.
n The Spartans are also attempting to start the SoCon season with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2010-11.
n A win against Chattanooga would give the Spartans a 13-4 start to the season, tying their best 17-game record in the Division I era.
n UNCG started the 1991-92 season 13-4, its first year at the Division I level.
n The Spartans are on a six game winning streak, including eight consecutive victories at home.
Tickets
$10; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.
Information
