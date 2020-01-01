UNCG 84
Lenoir-Rhyne 59
GREENSBORO — Nadine Soliman scored a game-high 21 points Wednesday to lead the UNCG women’s basketball team to its sixth straight victory at Fleming Gymnasium, defeating visiting Lenoir-Rhyne 84-59.
Soliman needs just two field goals to set a Spartans Division I record.
UNCG improved to 10-4. Lenoir-Rhyne fell to 3-8.
UNCG outrebounded the Bears 41-24, pulling down a season-high 19 offensive boards, the most it has had since recording 25 against N.C. Central last season.
Te’ja Twitty scored 15 points for UNCG. She also had six rebounds and a career-high seven assists.
Sophomore guard Tori Powell set a career-high with 10 points, and freshman Pernilla Sorenson added 9 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.