GREENSBORO — Nadine Soliman scored a game-high 21 points Wednesday to lead the UNCG women’s basketball team to its sixth straight victory at Fleming Gymnasium, defeating visiting Lenoir-Rhyne 84-59.

Soliman needs just two field goals to set a Spartans Division I record.

UNCG improved to 10-4. Lenoir-Rhyne fell to 3-8.

UNCG outrebounded the Bears 41-24, pulling down a season-high 19 offensive boards, the most it has had since recording 25 against N.C. Central last season.

Te’ja Twitty scored 15 points for UNCG. She also had six rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

Sophomore guard Tori Powell set a career-high with 10 points, and freshman Pernilla Sorenson added 9 points.

