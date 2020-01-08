East Tennessee State 64

UNCG 57

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

Why the Spartans lost: A nip-and-tuck game ended with a meltdown for UNCG, as coach Wes Miller lost his temper after an offensive foul call against star guard Isaiah Miller with 23 seconds left and the Spartans trailing 58-57. Wes Miller slammed a clipboard to the court, was whistled for a technical foul, then drew a second technical foul for continuing to argue. ETSU scored its last seven points from the foul line.

Stars:

East Tennessee State: G Bo Hodges 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting; F Joe Hugley 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, 5-for-6 from foul line, 9 rebounds; G Tray Boyd 11 points.

UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting, 4 steals; C James Dickey 12 points, 8 rebounds; F Mo Abdulsalam 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals.

Notable

Team fouls: ETSU 20, UNCG 30. Free throws: ETSU 26-for-33 (18-for-23 second half), UNCG 10-for-17 (5-for-9 second half).

l Trailing 31-23, East Tennessee State opened the second half on a 10-2 scoring run to get back into the game, and the second half featured 7 ties and 5 lead changes. The Buccaneers got leading senior scorer Bo Hodges more involved. He had 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

l UNCG hit just one of its first seven shots, but its defense kept the score close and then fueled a 16-0 scoring run over a 4:28 span. Isaiah Miller had two of UNCG’s three steals during that stretch and scored nine points, including a pair of dunks in transition. Michael Hueitt had a 3-pointer and a transition layup during the key run.

l Dickey missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shooting opportunity with 53 seconds left and the score tied 57-57. UNCG, 330th in the nation in free-throw shooting, finished 10-for-17 from the line.

● UNCG came into the game No. 2 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in turnover margin at plus-7.3 per game. The Spartans were also No. 7 in the country in scoring defense, allowing 57.9 points per game.

● East Tennessee State played without injured 6-foot-7 senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez, who averages 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds (fifth in the SoCon). UNCG, meanwhile, went without 6-9 forward Kyrin Galloway (ankle), who missed his second straight game. Galloway, a senior, averages 8.1 points, leads The G in 3-point field goals and is No. 2 in the league with 23 blocked shots.

He said it

“I apologized to my guys. I lost us this game.” — Wes Miller, UNCG head coach

Records: East Tennessee State: 3-1 SoCon, 14-3 overall. UNCG: 2-2 SoCon, 12-5 overall.

Up next

East Tennessee State: vs. VMI, 4 p.m. Saturday.

UNCG: at Furman, 7 p.m. Saturday.

