UNCG 72
Mercer 63
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Spartans won: Junior guard Isaiah Miller finished with a career-highs of 31 points and nine steals to lead The G, which outscored Mercer 24-12 in points off turnovers. The defense was relentless from the get-go, as UNCG forced 24 turnovers on the way to a 72-63 Southern Conference victory.
Stars: Mercer: G Ethan Stair 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, six rebounds, five turnovers; G Djordje Dimitrijevic 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, six turnovers; G Jeff Gary nine points on 4-for-7 shooting. UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 31 points on 13-for-25 shooting, nine steals; G-F Angelo Allegri nine points, 3-for-5 shooting from three;
F Mohammad Abdulsalam nine points on 4-for-6 shooting, six rebounds; C James Dickey 12 rebounds, five points, two blocks.
Notable: UNCG opened the game on a 14-2 scoring run, with Allegri hitting both his 3-point attempts during the first 4 minutes. Abdulsalam had back-to-back buckets in the paint during the run.
n UNCG came into the game fifth among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 54.7 points per game. The Spartans were 11th in the country in turnovers forced at 18.5 per game.
n Mercer senior guard Stair came in averaging 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game with a SoCon-high seven double-doubles.
n UNCG big man Kyrin Galloway took a hard fall under the basket on the defensive end early in the first half and had to be helped from the floor and to the locker room. The injury was to his lower left leg. He returned to the game later in the first half, but did not play in the second half. He finished with two points.
n Isaiah Miller’s nine steals were a UNCG school single-game record, and he passed Kyle Hines for third on the Spartans’ all-time career steals list.
Records: Mercer: 6-9 overall, 0-2 SoCon. UNCG: 12-3 overall, 2-0 SoCon.
Up next: Mercer: vs. Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. UNCG: at Wofford, 7 p.m. Saturday.
