UNCG 106

William Peace 34

Where and when

Greensboro Coliseum, Saturday

How the Spartans won

UNCG continued its run of strong defensive showings Saturday night, holding Raleigh’s William Peace to only 34 points for the game. The Spartans racked up a program-record 23 steals over the course of the game. The Pacers scored the first basket of the game, but the Spartans would then hold them scoreless over the next six minutes while they reeled off 12 straight points during that stretch.

Key performers

UNCG: Isaiah Miller, 20 points, 9-of-11 FG, 5 steals; Michael Hueitt Jr., 14 points, 4-of-10 3PT; James Dickey, 12 points, 9 rebounds.

William Peace: John Burwell, 8 points, 3 rebounds; Camden Ferguson, 8 points.

Notable

The Spartans’ 72-point margin of victory is the second-largest in program history, while their 23 steals are the most the program has ever had in a single game. ... With his nine boards James Dickey now ranks fourth in program history with 879 career rebounds. ... Holding the Pacers to just three field goals in the opening 20 minutes, the Spartans’ 33-point lead at halftime was the largest its taken at the end of a first half since going ahead of Piedmont Bible by 35 on Dec.12, 1985. ... The Spartans entered the game against the Pacers as the sixth-best scoring defense in the country, allowing only 56.3 points per game.

Up next

UNCG: vs Mercer, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1

William Peace: at Lynchburg, Va., 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1,

