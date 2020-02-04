What: The Citadel (6-15 overall, 0-10 in conference) at UNC-Greensboro (17-6, 7-3.
When: 7 p.m. today, ESPN3
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets: $12; UNCG students will be admitted free. Tickets available beginning at noon today at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, Coliseum box office.
Notable
n Spartans guard Isaiah Miller was named the Southern Conference Player of the Month in January after averaging 22.8 points per game.
Scouting the Bulldogs: The Citadel ranks 34th in the nation in points per game, averaging
78.1.
Series history: UNCG will be looking for a season series sweep of the Bulldogs and hopes to extend its 12-game winning streak over The Citadel. The Spartans lead the all-time series 29-8.
Up next for UNCG: Sunday vs. Samford, 1 p.m.
