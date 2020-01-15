UNCG 79

The Citadel 69

How the game was won

Despite trailing by one at the half, the Spartans found a way to win on the road in Charleston, S.C. UNCG’s defense proved to be too much for the Bulldogs as it forced 32 turnovers in the game. The Spartans capitalized on the Bulldogs’ sloppy play by racking up 34 points off turnovers.

UNCG took 23 more shot attempts, which was the difference in the game. When The Citadel held onto the ball, it ran an efficient offense, shooting 47.1% from the field. Four Spartans scored in double figures.

Key performers

UNCG: James Dickey 19 points (8-14 FG), 12 rebounds; Isaiah Miller 16 points, 3 steals; Angelo Allegri 11 points; Malik Massey 10 points; Michael Hueitt Jr. 9 points, 2 rebounds; Kaleb Hunter 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

The Citadel: Fletcher Abee 20 points (7-16 FG), 6 rebounds; Brady Spence 17 points, 7 rebounds; Kaiden Rice 13 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals.

Up Next

The Spartans return home to host Chattanooga on Saturday. They hold a 21-24 record against the Mocs all-time. The contest will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

