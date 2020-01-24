UNCG 70

Samford 63

IWhy the Spartans won

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points, and UNCG outscored host Samford 7-2 in the final minute to turn a one-possession game in to a seven-point road victory in the Southern Conference. With the victory, The G remains one game behind first-place East Tennessee State in the SoCon standings.

Stars

UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; G/F Kaleb Hunter 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, 5 rebounds; G Keyshaun Langley 12 points, 3-for-3 from 3-point line, 3-for-3 free throws; G/F Angelo Allegri 10 points.

Samford: G Josh Sharkey 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 5 assists, 9 turnovers; G Brandon Austin 20 points, 9-for-10 free throws.

Notable

UNCG seniors James Dickey, Malik Massey and Kyrin Galloway have now been part of 97 victories, making them the winningest senior class in school history.

Samford outscored UNCG from the foul line. The Bulldogs were 19-for-23 from the stripe, while The G was just 11-for-12.

Records

UNCG: 6-2 SoCon, 16-5 overall.

Samford: 2-6 SoCon, 8-13 overall

Up next

UNCG: at Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Samford: Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

