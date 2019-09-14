Arkansas State Georgia Football

Georgia fans observe a moment of silence in horror of Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. Wendy Anderson died from breast cancer in August.

 John Bazemore/The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — As Blake Anderson thought about all that pink between the hedges, he struggled to hold back the tears.

The emotions are still very raw for the Arkansas State coach, whose wife Wendy died last month after a two-year fight against breast cancer.

But even as time eases the pain, he’ll never forget all those Georgia fans who honored his spouse on Saturday by wearing pink instead of red.

“It has been a really emotional week,” Anderson said after the Red Wolves were routed by the No. 3 Bulldogs 55-0 on Saturday. “I just want to say publicly: one of the classiest moves I’ve ever seen. It’s hard to truly prepare for something like that.”

His voice cracked, but he held it together.

“I would say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink,” Anderson said. “... I’m very grateful and honored and, obviously, overwhelmed.”

His players were equally moved by the gesture, which began with a plea on social media and quickly spread. “I’ll be a Georgia fan the rest of my life,” Arkansas State center Jacob Still said.

It appeared that at least a third of the fans in the announced crowd of 92,746 were wearing pink attire of some sort.

Shirtless students in the first row behind the Arkansas State painted their upper bodies pink and wrote “Remember Wendy” across their backs.

Another fan came in the “pink nightmare” bunny suit made famous in the movie “A Christmas Story.”

