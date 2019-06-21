France Sweden US WWCup Soccer

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, left, and Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn battle for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

The U.S. women’s national soccer team had emphatic wins in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, and now turns its attention to the knockout round. The U.S. will play Spain in the round of 16 on Monday as the tournament enters the win-or-go-home phase. Story, B4

Tags

Load comments