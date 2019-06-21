The U.S. women’s national soccer team had emphatic wins in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, and now turns its attention to the knockout round. The U.S. will play Spain in the round of 16 on Monday as the tournament enters the win-or-go-home phase. Story, B4
MOST POPULAR
-
Police ID victim in shooting outside Walmart on E. Cone Blvd. as 39-year-old Greensboro man
-
Power outage at Greensboro apartments has unintended consequence, reveals alleged Medicaid scheme
-
High Point man charged with killing his mother
-
Shark mystery solved: New map shows exactly where sharks are lurking off NC beaches
-
Ten minutes of terror: Before dying in police custody, a would-be intruder went 'berserk' trying to reach a Greensboro family
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!