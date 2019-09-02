NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka’s attempt to win a second straight championship at the U.S. Open was thwarted on Monday when Belinda Bencic of Switzerland outplayed her at crucial moments and wrested a 7-5, 6-4 victory from the world’s No. 1 player in a fourth-round match played at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It was the second straight day that the defending champion here was eliminated by a Swiss opponent. On Sunday, 2018 men’s champion Novak Djokovic retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka because of an injured left shoulder.
“I honestly didn’t move well today. You know what I mean? I felt like I was always flat-footed. ... The knee was a little bit annoying in the movement aspect,” Osaka said. “But I think that that’s something I should have overcome.”
As for her powerful serve, Osaka called it “inconsistent,” saying she hadn’t been working on it coming into the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
And Coco Gauff’s run at the U.S. Open is over.
Two days after she broke down in tears after a singles loss to Osaka, Gauff and doubles partner Caty McNally fell in the third round to the eighth-seeded team of Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 6-0, 6-1.
They can take one positive from the drubbing: Team McCoco — 15-year-old Gauff and 17-year-old McNally — was one of the biggest crowd favorites of the U.S. Open. They once again drew a near-capacity crowd for their match, this time the Grandstand court.
