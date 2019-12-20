App State is coming off a game in which its defense registered both a fumble recovery and an interception.
The Mountaineers achieved that in five games this season – against Charlotte, North Carolina, La.-Monroe, Georgia State and Louisiana. In the game against UNC, the feat was achieved by one player. Demetrius Taylor’s monster day in Sept. 21 included a strip sack touchdown and an interception.
Shaun Jolly, App State’s sophomore starter at cornerback, had interceptions in three of those five games. He grabbed two against Georgia State, one of which turned into a touchdown.
