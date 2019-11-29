Tulsa 49
East Carolina 24
GREENVILLE — Zach Smith threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Shamari Brooks ran for a career-high 202 yards and Tulsa beat East Carolina 49-24 on Saturday.
Brooks, a junior, finished the season with 1,086 yards rushing.
The Pirates led for 36 seconds when Jake Verity kicked a 51-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the first quarter. With 66 seconds left in the first, Smith threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. Smith followed with two more TD passes, one to Keylon Stokes for 29 yards and the other to Keenen Johnson for 4 yards and the Golden Hurricane (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) led 21-3 at intermission. T.K. Wilkerson’s 10-yard scoring run 3½ minutes into the third made it 28-3.
Holton Ahlers led East Carolina (4-8, 2-6) with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns. C.J. Johnson had 141 yards on six receptions and a touchdown and Blake Proehl caught a pair of touchdowns.
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
Tulsa 7 14 14 14 — 49
East Carolina 3 0 7 14 — 24
First QuarterECU—FG Verity 51, 1:42.TSA—Crawford 66 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 1:06.Second QuarterTSA—Stokes 29 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 12:09.TSA—K.Johnson 4 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:45.Third QuarterTSA—Wilkerson 10 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 11:40.ECU—Proehl 3 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 6:55.TSA—Brooks 2 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:10.Fourth QuarterTSA—Taylor 12 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 14:31.ECU—C.Johnson 35 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 11:17.TSA—Hall 39 pass from Z.Smith (Donley kick), 6:35.ECU—Proehl 34 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 2:36.A—27,978. TSA ECU
First downs 24 24
Rushes-yards 44-338 29-75
Passing 331 308
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-1 27-48-0
Return Yards 41 90
Punts-Avg. 3-40.0 7-38.9
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-122 7-50
Time of Possession 31:45 28:15
RUSHING—Tulsa, Brooks 16-202, Taylor 9-67, Lovick 9-36, Wilkerson 8-35, Z.Smith 2-(minus 2). East Carolina, Ahlers 6-35, Pinnix Jr. 14-27, Mauney 6-18, T.Williams 2-3, Hatfield 1-(minus 8).PASSING—Tulsa, Z.Smith 21-30-1-331. East Carolina, Ahlers 27-48-0-308.RECEIVING—Tulsa, Crawford 5-93, K.Johnson 5-32, Stokes 4-76, Jos.Johnson 3-55, Hall 1-39, Palmer 1-29, Santana 1-5, Brooks 1-2. East Carolina, Proehl 8-89, Snead 7-55, C.Johnson 6-141, Pinnix Jr. 2-3, Watley 1-8, J.Lewis 1-5, Mauney 1-4, Byrd 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.