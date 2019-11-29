Tulsa 49

East Carolina 24

GREENVILLE — Zach Smith threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Shamari Brooks ran for a career-high 202 yards and Tulsa beat East Carolina 49-24 on Saturday.

Brooks, a junior, finished the season with 1,086 yards rushing.

The Pirates led for 36 seconds when Jake Verity kicked a 51-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the first quarter. With 66 seconds left in the first, Smith threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford Jr. Smith followed with two more TD passes, one to Keylon Stokes for 29 yards and the other to Keenen Johnson for 4 yards and the Golden Hurricane (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) led 21-3 at intermission. T.K. Wilkerson’s 10-yard scoring run 3½ minutes into the third made it 28-3.

Holton Ahlers led East Carolina (4-8, 2-6) with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns. C.J. Johnson had 141 yards on six receptions and a touchdown and Blake Proehl caught a pair of touchdowns.

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

Tulsa 7 14 14 14 — 49

East Carolina 3 0 7 14 — 24

First QuarterECU—FG Verity 51, 1:42.TSA—Crawford 66 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 1:06.Second QuarterTSA—Stokes 29 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 12:09.TSA—K.Johnson 4 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:45.Third QuarterTSA—Wilkerson 10 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 11:40.ECU—Proehl 3 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 6:55.TSA—Brooks 2 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:10.Fourth QuarterTSA—Taylor 12 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 14:31.ECU—C.Johnson 35 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 11:17.TSA—Hall 39 pass from Z.Smith (Donley kick), 6:35.ECU—Proehl 34 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 2:36.A—27,978. TSA ECU

First downs 24 24

Rushes-yards 44-338 29-75

Passing 331 308

Comp-Att-Int 21-30-1 27-48-0

Return Yards 41 90

Punts-Avg. 3-40.0 7-38.9

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 12-122 7-50

Time of Possession 31:45 28:15

RUSHING—Tulsa, Brooks 16-202, Taylor 9-67, Lovick 9-36, Wilkerson 8-35, Z.Smith 2-(minus 2). East Carolina, Ahlers 6-35, Pinnix Jr. 14-27, Mauney 6-18, T.Williams 2-3, Hatfield 1-(minus 8).PASSING—Tulsa, Z.Smith 21-30-1-331. East Carolina, Ahlers 27-48-0-308.RECEIVING—Tulsa, Crawford 5-93, K.Johnson 5-32, Stokes 4-76, Jos.Johnson 3-55, Hall 1-39, Palmer 1-29, Santana 1-5, Brooks 1-2. East Carolina, Proehl 8-89, Snead 7-55, C.Johnson 6-141, Pinnix Jr. 2-3, Watley 1-8, J.Lewis 1-5, Mauney 1-4, Byrd 1-3.

