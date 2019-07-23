HOW TO FOLLOW: 6:30 a.m. today, NBC Sports; letour.fr; @letour
TODAY’S STAGE: Another roasting-hot day awaits Wednesday as the Tour leaves the Nimes region and veers toward the Alps. Main contenders for the Tour title, wanting to preserve their energy for three tough and decisive days in the mountains starting Thursday, are again likely to let riders who aren’t contending for the overall crown to speed off ahead on the hilly 200-kilometer (124-mile) trek in search of the stage victory at the finish in the town of Gap.
TUESDAY’S STAGE: Defending champion Geraint Thomas crashed Tuesday, hitting a roadside curb on a right-hand bend and hitting the deck but not seriously injuring himself. He continued to race. But Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang also crashed and had to abandon the Tour, having been considered among favorites to win the race when it started.
Crushing heat didn’t stop riders from battling furiously for the stage victory in Nimes, with Australian Caleb Ewan beating his sprinting rivals to win the second stage of his debut Tour. Yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe and his main rivals for the overall Tour title did not attack each other over the mainly flat stage and there were no changes at the top of the overall standings.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It was the enemy of the day” — French rider Paul Ourselin, describing the heat. Ourselin was part of a five-man breakaway that rode ahead of the main pack for much of the stage.
STAT OF THE DAY: 40. The high temperature, in Celsius, reported from the Tour route. That’s 104 Fahrenheit.