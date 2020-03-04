GREENSBORO
The entire MEAC regular season, the long march toward March, all comes down to one last night in a 70-year-old gym in Durham.
N.C. A&T (16-14 overall, 12-3 MEAC) plays N.C. Central (16-13, 12-3) at McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham at 7:30 p.m. today in a game that will be shown live on ESPNU.
The two old rivals are tied for first place in the MEAC standings. The winner claims an outright regular-season title and the top seed in next week’s MEAC Tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
Since joining the MEAC for the 2011-12 season, Central has won three outright regular-season championships and four tournament titles (the last three in a row).
A&T, meanwhile, is chasing its first regular-season title in 28 years. The Aggies and Howard shared the 1991-92 title. A&T hasn’t won it outright since going 16-0 in 1987-88.
Three things to watch in this one …
1. The NIT
Here’s the deal: There are 32 leagues in Division I college basketball, and the regular-season champion of each earns an automatic berth in the National Invitation Tournament.
And among mid-majors, that’s a pretty nice insurance policy against something going terribly wrong in the conference tournament.
“Any time your program has a chance to play in the postseason, it’s always a positive,” A&T interim coach Will Jones said. “We’re in a situation where we’re trying to build tradition, trying to build our program. So securing postseason is definitely a plus for us.”
The MEAC is a one-bid league, sending only its conference tournament champ to the 68-team NCAA Tournament. That’s the goal. For everybody.
“We’ll focus on winning one game at a time at the MEAC Tournament and being the best version of ourselves each day,” Jones said. “Our goal is to play in the NCAA Tournament. But, at the end of the day, winning the regular-season championship, winning the conference championship — that’s rare. The thing about March Madness is everybody has an opportunity, and not all the league champions will be in it. That’s what makes it March Madness. And so, winning the regular season and securing a berth to the NIT is something that should make you happy, and hopefully it gives you another added source of energy going into the MEAC Tournament.”
2. Kam Langley
A&T’s point guard has emerged as a potential MEAC player of the year. Period.
Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, broke A&T’s school record for career assists in the Aggies’ home finale. He has 605 assists and counting, and he passed program legends Thomas “Ice” Griffis (582) and Al Attles (581) to get to the top of the list.
Langley heads into this game No. 2 in the nation in assists with a single-season school record of 220 (7.59 per game). Oh, by the way, he’s also the Aggies’ second-leading rebounder and is second in the MEAC with 61 steals.
In his last 10 games, Langley has averaged 13.1 points, 10.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals
3. Big men
Central has its own player-of-the-year candidate in 6-foot-7 senior forward Jibri Blount. He leads the MEAC in scoring at 19.3 points per game, and in steals with 64. He’s third in the league in rebounding (9.3 per game) and field-goal percentage (.533).
When A&T beat Central 77-60 in Greensboro, the Aggies made it look easy because their big men handled Blount defensively, holding him to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
He’s the key again, and A&T counters with 6-foot-8 seniors Devin Haygood and Ron Jackson.
Haygood is the Aggies’ best low-post defender, and he can match Blount’s size and strength around the basket.
Jackson has a knack for playing help defense, and he’s A&T’s most explosive offensive player, averaging 14.9 points (sixth in the MEAC) and 10.2 rebounds (second in the MEAC).
