Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) congratulates sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) after Surratt scored a touchdown. Washington and Surratt have combined to be named the ACC's receiver of the week in each week of the season.

Three weeks in, only Wake Forest receivers have won the weekly award for top receiver in the ACC.

The conference announced players of the week at positions Monday afternoon, and redshirt sophomore Sage Surratt collected receiver of the week honors for the second time this season. On defense, redshirt junior defensive end Boogie Basham was named the defensive lineman of the week and sophomore safety Nasir Greer was named the defensive back of the week.

Surratt had nine catches for a career-high 169 yards and one touchdown in Friday night’s 24-18 win over North Carolina. He was the ACC’s receiver of the week after recording seven catches for 158 yards and a touchdown against Utah State in the season opener — Scotty Washington was the receiver of the week in between, after his seven-catch, 158-yard, two-touchdown performance against Rice.

Surratt has touchdown catches in five straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in school history. Desmond Clark caught a touchdown pass in six straight games in 1998, while Chris Givens (2011), Wayne Baumgardner (1989) and Kenny Duckett (1980) also had streaks of five straight.

Basham had five tackles and 2½ sacks against the Tar Heels. The 6-5, 275-pound defensive end had sacks in each of the first two games, giving him 4½ this season — as many as he had in 12 games last year. He’s tied with Pittsburgh’s Jaylen Twyman for the most in the ACC.

Greer had 10 tackles, forced a fumble and had a pass break-up. It was the first double-digit tackle performance in the sophomore’s career.

