WINSTON-SALEM — It might not be quite the time for desperation yet, but a win against Boston College today would seem to at least be a stemming of downward momentum for Wake Forest.
“It’s the ACC, so every home game is really important,” said junior center Olivier Sarr.
“Every game is important, but on the road — it’s really hard to win on the road in the ACC.
“So that’s why protecting the home court, as we say all the time, it’s something important for us.”
Here are five things to watch in tonight’s game at Joel Coliseum:
1. Feed the post
Wake Forest struggled to get the ball to Sarr during Tuesday night’s loss to Virginia Tech — his 18-point outing could have been better if the Deacons had completed more post-entry passes.
“I think the idea is right, in terms of wanting to get the ball inside, get it to Olivier. But we have to do a better job of having vision of the surrounding players,” said coach Danny Manning.
“Not necessarily the person that’s guarding him, because a lot of times we do see the person that’s guarding him, but we don’t see the help side or the weak side.”
Sarr said there’s a part of that he can improve on, too.
“I’ve also gotta do a better job of opening up to the ball.
“And that’s something that we’re working on a lot,” Sarr said.
2. Frontcourt confidence
This is the first of six repeat opponents for the Deacons in ACC play, as Boston College won the season opener 77-70.
The Deacons had encouraging performances that night from Isaiah Mucius (18 points on 8-for-13 shooting) and Ody Oguama (10 points, seven rebounds).
Mucius hasn’t scored more than 11 points in a game since then, and hasn’t scored in double figures since November.
That’s also Oguama’s season high for points
Maybe it bodes well for the Deacons’ young forwards that they enjoyed success against the Eagles.
3. ‘Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers’
Those were the first words from Brandon Childress as he addressed what went wrong Tuesday.
The Deacons had 18 of them after committing 17 in each of the past two games.
If you’re looking for a common theme in the past three games — other than the Deacons missing Chaundee Brown — look no further than how many giveaways Wake Forest has had.
“As simple as that,” Childress said. “I had three, that’s unacceptable. The assist-to-turnover ratio (has) gotta be better, especially for me as the senior leader, point guard of this team.”
