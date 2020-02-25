GREENSBORO — First things first: To have any chance at winning another Southern Conference regular-season banner, UNCG must beat Furman.
Even then, it’s a long shot.
UNCG (23-6 overall, 13-3 SoCon) hosts Furman (23-6, 13-3) in the Spartans’ home finale at 7 p.m. today at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The two men’s basketball teams are tied for second place, a game behind East Tennessee State (25-4, 14-2).
ETSU controls its own destiny, but the Bucs do face a challenging finish with games at Wofford (16-13, 8-8) then home against Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7). If it slips up, it opens the door for UNCG or Furman to at least share the league title.
But even if ETSU wins out, this UNCG-Furman game matters.
A lot.
The winner gets the inside track on the No. 2 seed in the SoCon Tournament, and — in theory, at least — a more favorable matchup in the quarterfinals.
In addition, there’s been some buzz about a two-bid SoCon in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The league ranks 13th out of 32 Division I conferences in the old Ratings Percentage Index (yes, that’s still a thing).
So second place keeps UNCG or Furman in the conversation come Selection Sunday.
The G just missed last year, when it finished No. 60 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. Heading into this game, the Spartans are No. 62 and Furman No. 78 in the NET.
Three things to watch tonight …
1. Seniors
This is the final regular-season game at the coliseum for UNCG starters James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey. Those three have been at the heart of the Spartans’ basketball renaissance, already the winningest class in school history with 104 victories.
Dickey, a 6-foot-10 (7-2 with the hair) center, is 10 rebounds short of the school record of 1,047 set by Kyle Hines (2004-08). Over his past five games, Dickey has averaged 12.0 points and 13.4 rebounds.
Galloway, a 6-8 “stretch four” forward, missed five games with an ankle injury in January and the Spartans simply weren’t the same without him. He has averaged 11.8 points over his past six games, shooting 39.5% from the 3-point line, and with Dickey gives The G two rim-protecting shot-blockers.
Massey, a 6-3 guard, is an under-appreciated on-ball defender. And on a team that ranks 337th out of 350 in free-throw shooting, he has made 20 of his last 23 foul shots (87.0%).
2. Isaiah Miller
The Spartans’ star junior guard leads the SoCon in scoring at 18.2 points per game, 20.1 in conference games.
Miller was last season’s SoCon defensive player of the year, and this season his 80 steals (2.76 per game) rank second in the nation. He needs five steals to break the school career record of 236 held by Ricky Hickman (2003-07).
“Isaiah’s growth has been really fun to watch,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “He’s still figuring out how to be super aggressive as an offensive player and make good decisions all the time. Sometimes he’ll take a bad shot or force it. But if you’re paying attention game to game, he’s getting better and better at being a primary option and making the right decisions. … He’s going to continue to grow, because the kid works like hell and competes his tail off.”
3. Jordan Lyons
Furman is an elite defensive team — the Paladins have given up only 3 more points than UNCG since the start of SoCon play — that also features a balanced scoring offense with four players averaging 10.9 or more points.
But the key guy is 5-foot-11 senior Jordan Lyons, the No. 5 scorer in the SoCon at 16.8 points per game.
UNCG held Lyons to 9 points on 2-for-7 shooting in its victory in Greenville, S.C., earlier this year. And the Spartans have bottled up the rest of the SoCon’s top-five scorers this month.
The G’s defense held No. 2 Mason Faulkner (17.6 points) of Western Carolina to 2 points on 0-for-9 shooting; No. 3 Josh Sharkey (17.4 points) of Samford to 5 points on 1-for-6 shooting; and No. 4 Djordje Dimitrijevic (17.2 points) of Mercer to 6 points on 2-for-12 shooting.
