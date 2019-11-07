Virginia Tech controls its own destiny — a wild notion in the ACC’s Coastal Division.
But if the Hokies win out — that would mean wins over Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia in consecutive weeks — they would punch their ticket to Charlotte for the ACC championship game.
“Obviously they have played well of late, they had a big win over Carolina and then really, they lost a heartbreaker to Notre Dame in the last 30 seconds of the game,” Clawson said. “It’s a very good offensive football team.”
