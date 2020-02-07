COLLEGES
n The Elon men’s tennis team picked up a 5-2 nonconference win over visiting N.C. Central on Friday. Elon (1-4) – the defending CAA champion – got its first win of the season after going to the NCAA tournament last year. The Phoenix got wins in three singles matches in straight sets by freshman No. 2 Nicholas Condos, junior No. 4 Chung-Han Tsai and senior No. 5 Jacob Bicknell. Elon visits Winthrop today for a 1 p.m. match.
n The High Point University Athletics Department and Panther Club on Friday announced the HPU Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020. The class features five former student-athletes. The group includes Chris Archer ’05, ’07 (men’s soccer and men’s tennis), Jen Evans ’06, ’07 (women’s soccer), Tom Gamble ’87 (baseball), Brett Speight ’98 (men’s basketball), and Ursula Watt ’84 (women’s basketball and volleyball). The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 25 at the High Point University Community Center. A cocktail hour is set for 6:30 p.m., with dinner and the induction ceremony immediately following at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the ceremony are $40 per person or $280 for a table with eight seats. The annual Panther Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for April 24 at Willow Creek Golf Club.
TENNIS
n Roger Federer wasn’t going to lose this one to Rafael Nadal. Not on what felt like a homecoming for Federer, who beat his great rival 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a three-set exhibition match on Friday at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. It was Federer’s first match in his mother’s country of birth, and the country the Swiss great rates as his second home. A sellout crowd of 51,954 packed Cape Town Stadium — built for the 2010 soccer World Cup.
MLB
n Jessica Mendoza is no longer a special advisor to the New York Mets. On Friday, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that Mendoza would be expanding her role at ESPN and would be leaving the Mets. According to the New York Post, Mendoza will no longer be an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball. Instead, she’ll have other responsibilities, including calling weekday games and appearing on SportsCenter.
